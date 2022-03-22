trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Asia/Pacific

No survivors found one day after crash of Chinese airliner

by Maureen Breslin - 03/22/22 8:58 AM ET
A China Eastern airline jet is partially blurred by the heated air emitted from another jet at Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, China
Associated Press/Alexander F. Yuan

There have been no survivors found in the Monday crash of a Boeing 737-800 plane that plummeted from the sky during a China Eastern flight that was carrying 132 passengers, The Associated Press reports.

Officials have offered no explanation on what may have caused the flight to fall from the sky shortly before it would have begun its scheduled descent, AP reported.

Wallets, bank cards and identity cards were found among the wreckage along with pieces of the broken airplane as rescue workers scoured the wreckage site in the Chinese mountainside, the AP noted. 

Officials told the AP that it will be difficult to locate the black boxes, which contain flight data and cockpit voice recorders. The search will include drones and manual locating. 

The rescue search in the deeply-forested area included ambulances, rescue vehicles and emergency power supply as soldiers and other workers looked through the wreckage site, reports the AP.

Police closed off access to the area and checked vehicles that entered the surrounding area to the crash site, reports the outlet. 

According to onlookers, five people came out of the nearby village, got into a car, and left. They are thought to be relatives of the passengers, according to the AP. 

Family members of those onboard also gathered at both the departure and arrival airports of the flight, at Kunming and Guangzhou airports. 

People who waited there were brought mattresses and bagged meals, and the AP reported that a security guard blocked them from conducting interviews, explaining that they “aren’t being accepted” at this time. 

Tags Aviation Boeing 737 China China Eastern china eastern airlines Guangzhou Kunming plane crash Xi Jingping

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  3. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  4. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  5. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  6. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  11. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  12. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  13. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  14. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  15. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  16. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  17. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  18. Democrats need to get out of their...
Load more

Video

See all Video