China building dozens of makeshift hospitals amid omicron spike

Chinese officials announced the plans to build dozens of makeshift hospitals across the country amid the recent spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported.

China’s National Health Commission official Jiao Yahui said at a media briefing on Tuesday that a total of 33 makeshift hospitals have been built or are currently under construction, in an effort to provide 35,000 beds as well.

Jiao also said that 31 local governments in the country are still required to create plans to ensure the newly created hospitals can be put into use within two days when needed, according to Bloomberg News.

The National Health Commission also suggests that every Chinese province should create at least two to three makeshift hospitals in an effort to help the country battle the recent omicron spread.

Jiao added that the government will require mandated testing in targeted regions to be completed within 24 hours to curb the spread of the virus, Bloomberg reported.

The commission’s latest initiative comes amid Chinese officials updating its COVID-19 protocol last week, reserving designated hospitals for residents suffering from severe conditions, as patients experiencing mild symptoms will be sent to isolated facilities to avoid overpopulating the medical system.

Ninety-five percent of residents who tested positive for the omicron variant have experienced mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.