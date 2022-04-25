trending:

China

Two-thirds in US and China concerned about tensions between superpowers: survey

by Rachel Scully - 04/25/22 11:31 AM ET
(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A majority of adults in the U.S. and China are growing increasingly concerned about economic and military tensions between the two superpowers.

According to a new survey released by the Morning Consult on Monday, two-thirds of respondents in both countries said they are concerned about tensions between the two, adding that 7 in 10 adults believe the two should work to reduce bilateral tensions.

A majority of respondents from both countries view the opposing country as an enemy or unfriendly.

In the U.S., 60 percent of respondents in April said they view China as an enemy or unfriendly, a 5 percent drop from March. The number Chinese adults who view the United States as unfriendly or an enemy increased by 11 percentage points from March to April.

The increase suggests the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to portray the U.S. as responsible for the conflict with Russia are having an effect.

As for future relations between the superpowers, more U.S. and Chinese adults believe that tensions will escalate over the next year.

On the military side, just under 50 percent of U.S. and Chinese adults believe in the likelihood of tensions rising over the next year.

Sixty-one percent of U.S. adults and 55 percent of Chinese adults believe economic tensions will increase over the next year.

