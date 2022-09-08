New congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan

Eight House lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday to discuss relations with the U.S.

It’s just the latest visit by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan since Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made her own historic trip in August — despite reservations by the Biden administration.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway republic and fears of a Chinese invasion of the island have been on the rise, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The delegation to Taiwan, which will be in the country until Friday, is led by Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.).

Murphy is joined by Reps. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.), Kaiali’i Kahele (D-Hawaii), Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), Andy Barr (R-Kentucky), Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) and Kat Cammack (R-Fla.).

“The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest,” wrote the American Institute in Taiwan in a statement regarding the trip.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Pelosi’s visit, saying that it “gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

China began conducting military drills in the waters surrounding Taiwan shortly after Pelosi’s trip.