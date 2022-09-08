trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
China

New congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan

by Chloe Folmar - 09/08/22 9:23 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 09/08/22 9:23 AM ET
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) is seen during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 focusing on the ties between former President Trump and far-right extremist groups.

Eight House lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday to discuss relations with the U.S.

It’s just the latest visit by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan since Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made her own historic trip in August — despite reservations by the Biden administration.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway republic and fears of a Chinese invasion of the island have been on the rise, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The delegation to Taiwan, which will be in the country until Friday, is led by Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.).

Murphy is joined by Reps. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.), Kaiali’i Kahele (D-Hawaii), Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), Andy Barr (R-Kentucky), Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) and Kat Cammack (R-Fla.).

“The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest,” wrote the American Institute in Taiwan in a statement regarding the trip.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Pelosi’s visit, saying that it “gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

China began conducting military drills in the waters surrounding Taiwan shortly after Pelosi’s trip.

Tags Biden Nancy Pelosi Stephanie Murphy

More China News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The ...
  2. Justice should welcome special master ...
  3. Trump special master ruling ...
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  5. Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ ...
  6. Schumer in tough spot over Manchin ...
  7. Forget ‘quiet ...
  8. Biden sparks debate with Marine ...
  9. Trump controversy sparks scramble for ...
  10. Schumer pledges to pass Manchin deal ...
  11. Barr says DOJ ‘getting very ...
  12. Trump tried to pay lawyer with horse, ...
  13. Putin says Russia has ‘not lost a ...
  14. The Dark Brandon rises
  15. Potential rail strike threatens to ...
  16. Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court ...
  17. Democrats have the momentum. It may ...
  18. Senate Republicans point fingers as ...
Load more

Video

See all Video