China

China vows interference with Taiwan will be ‘crushed’ by ‘wheels of history’

by Chloe Folmar - 09/24/22 2:04 PM ET
Associated Press/ Mary Altaffer

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered an ominous message on Saturday at the UN General Assembly, stating that international leaders who interfere with Taiwan will be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

“Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of all Chinese and any move to obstruct China’s reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history,” said Yi said.

The speech largely focused on China’s claim to Taiwan, which separated from the mainland in 1949.

“We must combat Taiwan independence separatist activities with the firmest resolve and take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference,” Yi said.

Yi said that China’s “sovereignty and territory integrity has never been severed” and that Taiwan has been a part of that territory “since ancient times.”

The speech comes after American lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited Taipei earlier this year.

Developing

Tags Wang Yi

