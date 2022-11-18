trending:

China

Harris blasts North Korea over latest missile launch: ‘Brazen violation’

by Chloe Folmar - 11/18/22 7:57 AM ET
Vice President Harris
Greg Nash
Vice President Harris speaks during an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to thank staff and volunteers for their efforts during the midterm elections.

Vice President Harris on Friday lashed out at North Korea after its most recent missile launch during an appearance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, calling the move a “brazen violation” of U.N. security resolutions.

North Korea launched what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to multiple reports, a rocket with the potential to reach across continents, early on Friday.

Friday’s launch was the second use of an ICBM by the country in the past month, in a show of power as other countries in the region meet to discuss alliance and cooperation.

The APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, brought together leaders from the U.S., Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, all of whom condemned the missile launch.

Harris claimed at the summit that the country’s conduct “destabilizes security in the region and unnecessarily raises tensions,” according to CNBC.

“We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts,” she said.

The vice president also addressed economic partnerships between the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific region in her remarks at the meeting, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among private businesses stationed in various countries.

“We will continue to work with our partners in this region to increase foreign direct investment, to increase the free flow of capital and to increase the already high level of goods and services that flow between the United States and the Indo-Pacific,” pledged Harris.

Harris highlighted U.S. economic cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, referencing the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and U.S. infrastructure investment in other countries.

“The United States is here to stay,” said Harris. “Strengthening our economic relationships in the region and partnering with the private sector is a top priority for the United States.”

