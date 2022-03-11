China imposes lockdown on city of 9 million amid omicron cases

China has imposed a lockdown on a city of 9 million people due to the discovery of COVID-19 cases.

The city of Changchun has been shut down after only two cases were found in the area on Friday, and 98 cases were found in the Jilin province the city resides in, The Associated Press reported.

China has not let up on its zero tolerance COVID-19 policy and has been shutting down areas for any COVID-19 cases that appear. The approach differs from other countries around the world, many of which have adopted a policy to “live with COVID-19.”

The lockdown in Changchun allows only one family member to leave the house every two days for essential items.

Nonessential businesses have been closed, and citizens have to undergo mass testing.

Yucheng, an area with 500,000 citizens in another part of the country, has also been put under lockdown, the AP noted.

In total Friday, China said there were 397 locally transmitted cases in the country.