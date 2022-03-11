China backs unsubstantiated Russian claims of US biolabs in Ukraine

China is backing unsubstantiated claims made by Russia that the U.S. has biolabs in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made unverified claims that Russia has discovered U.S. biolabs in the nation to “develop ethnically targeted biological weapons,” The Associated Press reported.

“This Russian military operation has uncovered the secret of the U.S. labs in Ukraine, and this is not something that can be dealt with in a perfunctory manner,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday.

“It is not something they can muddle through by saying that China’s statement and Russia’s finding are disinformation, and are absurd and ridiculous,” he added.

Headlines by Chinese-backed media have read “Russia reveals evidence of U.S.-funded bio-program in Ukraine,” “China urges U.S. to disclose more details about biolabs in Ukraine” and “US tries to refute ‘rumors’ about its biolabs in Ukraine, but can we believe it?” according to the AP.

The U.S. has been quick to condemn Russian accusations of biolabs in Ukraine and says Russia could be using the allegation as an excuse to launch its own biological attack.

Although Russia has committed to an international agreement not to use chemical or biological weapons, the country is already accused of multiple war crimes against Ukraine and its citizens.

The country has spread multiple lies to justify its war in Ukraine, from the Ukrainian government is full of neo-Nazis to Russia is liberating the Ukrainian people.