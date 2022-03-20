trending:

Chinese ambassador declines to say Beijing won’t provide military supplies, weapons to Russia

by Joseph Choi - 03/20/22 12:28 PM ET
China’s ambassador to the U.S. on Sunday avoided saying Beijing would not sell military supplies and weapons to Russia, insisting that it would maintain “normal” trade relations with one of its closest allies.

Host Margaret Brennan pressed Qin Gang during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on whether China would join in the West’s economic campaign to end Russia’s attack on Ukraine. She specifically asked if China would stop sending military and financial support to Russia.

Qin called suggestions that China was providing military assistance to Russia “disinformation.” 

“What China is doing is send[ing] foods, medicine, sleeping bags and baby formulas, not weapons and ammunition … to any party. And we [are] against a war, as I said. You know, we will do everything to de-escalate the crisis,” Qin said.

“China has normal trade, economic, financial energy corporations with Russia,” he added. “These are the normal, normal business between two sovereign countries.”

While continuing to call for de-escalation, China has so far sought to maintain a stance of neutrality, avoiding condemning Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

Qin on Sunday appeared to mock international calls for condemnation against Russia, telling Brennan, “Don’t be naive” when asked why China has yet to speak out against the invasion.

“It doesn’t solve the problem,” Qin insisted. “I would be surprised if Russia will back down by condemnation.”

