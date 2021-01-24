Biden talks NATO, climate change in first presidential call with France's Macron

President Biden discussed NATO, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic during his first call as president with French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronBiden talks NATO, climate change in first presidential call with France's Macron Kerry promises Europeans Biden will seek to make up time on climate action The Hill's Morning Report - Biden takes office, calls for end to 'uncivil war' MORE on Sunday.

According to a readout from the White House, Biden “stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States’ partnership with the European Union.”

Macron was among the world leaders to offer his congratulations to Biden and Vice President Harris upon their inauguration. In his message, he also welcomed the U.S. back to the Paris climate agreement, which Biden rejoined on his first day in office.

“The leaders agreed on the need for close coordination, including through multilateral organizations, in tackling common challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, and the global economic recovery,” continued the White House statement.

“They also agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia, and the Sahel," the statement added.

Biden spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, and also Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauBiden talks NATO, climate change in first presidential call with France's Macron Biden and UK prime minister discuss NATO, multilateralism during call Biden, Trudeau agree to meet next month MORE, with whom he similarly expressed his intent to strengthen ties between the U.S. and their countries. Biden and Trudeau have agreed to meet some time next month.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan Jake SullivanBiden talks NATO, climate change in first presidential call with France's Macron Biden must wait weekend for State Department pick White House: It will be 'a bit of time' before Biden's first foreign trip MORE similarly spoke with his international counterparts from France, Germany, the U.K. and Japan on Thursday and also established the Biden administration’s intent to strengthen international ties with the nation’s allies.

While former President Trump Donald TrumpMore than two-thirds of Americans approve of Biden's coronavirus response: poll Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for governor Mexico's president tests positive for COVID-19 MORE touted his "America First" philosophy, disparaging NATO and withdrawing the U.S. from international agreements, Biden has signaled his intent to work more closely with international allies.