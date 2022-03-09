Airbnb teaming up with United Nations on shelter for Ukraine refugees

Airbnb on Wednesday announced that it will be partnering with the United Nations’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) to provide Ukraine refugees with shelter amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Under the program, short-term housing will be provided in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and Moldova to those seeking shelter.

“Airbnb.org is proud to be working alongside IOM once again, this time to support those fleeing Ukraine, and to assist in what has become one of the largest humanitarian crises of our lifetime,” Airbnb co-founder and Chairman of Airbnb.org Joe Gebbia said. “We are grateful for the continued generosity of the Airbnb community, who have opened their homes to refugees or have donated to Airbnb.org’s efforts. If you have space to host, please consider helping Airbnb.org and IOM in offering temporary housing to those in need fleeing Ukraine.”

Last month, Airbnb pledged to provide housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine over the past weeks as the fighting continues.

“IOM is proud to partner with Airbnb.org and help in providing a safe and warm place to stay,” IOM’s Deputy Director General Amy Pope said of the partnership.

“The winter is still quite severe in many places and providing warmth and security has an impact not only just the physical wellbeing of all those fleeing Ukraine, but also their emotional and mental state,” she added. “Many will need a safe space to process the events of the last few days and to rest their weary hearts. We are grateful to all the hosts through Airbnb and Airbnb.org that have opened their home and their hearts during this time.”