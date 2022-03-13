Thousands rally across Europe in protest over Russia-Ukraine war

Thousands of citizens rallied across the European continent on Sunday in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Protesters in Germany marched from Berlin’s Alexanderplatz square to a site near the Brandenburg Gate, many carrying blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and banners that read “Stop the War” and “Peace and Solidarity for the people in Ukraine,” The Associated Press reported.

Anti-war protests were also held in numerous European cities such as Warsaw, London, Frankfurt, Milan, and Naples.

Some demonstrators at the protests said they were Russian and felt ashamed about their native country’s war on its neighbor, according to the AP.

“We’re against this war so we wanted to show our solidarity,” Aleksandra Belozerova, a Russian studying in Germany, told the wire. “It’s the least we can do in this situation.”

In Russia, protests against the war have seen a massive police response. Local rights group OVD-Info reported more than 668 people being detained by authorities in 36 Russian cities.

Footage from Russian media shows a heavy police presence at some locations including Manezhnaya Square, as officers were seen carrying away protesters from the demonstrations, the AP reported.

Russia has ramped up its strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine as the war moves into its third week, including the bombing of a children’s hospital and maternity ward that reportedly killed three and injured at least 17.

Questions over a possible chemical weapons attack by Russia emerged this week after Moscow accused the U.S. of housing biological weapons in Ukrainian territory — a statement the White House rejected.

The U.S. has warned that Russia may be making such claims to lay false pretexts for a potential attack by Moscow.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday that the U.S. has not “seen anything that indicates some sort of imminent chemical or biological attack right now,” but emphasized the department is “watching this very, very closely.”