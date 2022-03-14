Pregnant woman, baby in Mariupol die following Russian bombing of maternity hospital

A pregnant woman and her baby have died following the Russian bombardment of a maternity hospital in Mariupol last week.

Pictures and video of the woman, first taken by Associated Press journalists, were shared across social media and news outlets last week. Her death was first reported by the AP.

The woman, who has not been named, was seen on a stretcher following the bombing, as she stroked her lower abdomen. Rescuers quickly rushed through the debris to get her to another hospital.

Surgeon Timur Marin at the hospital told the AP that the woman had a crushed pelvis and a hip detachment. Medics delivered the baby via cesarean section, but unfortunately, the baby showed “no signs of life,” he said.

The doctors then focused on the woman.

“More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said.

She died as a result of her injuries.

Medics did not have time to get the woman’s name amid the chaos of the airstrike or before her husband and father came to pick up her body. Medics said they are grateful that someone came for her as she would otherwise likely end up in one of the mass graves.