trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Europe

Elon Musk challenges Putin on Twitter to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/14/22 2:43 PM ET
Associated Press - Matt Rourke

Tesla CEO Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat” for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. 

Musk proposed the challenge in a short Twitter thread on Monday, writing both Putin’s name and the name of the country in Russian.

“I hereby challenge [Putin] to single combat,” Musk said in his tweet. “Stakes are [Ukraine].”

Musk also tagged the Kremlin’s official account in a follow-up tweet to his initial offer. 

“Do you agree to this fight?” Musk asked the Kremlin. 

Musk has recently expressed his opinion on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sharing a video of him speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 5, according to Bloomberg News. 

“Hold Strong Ukraine,” Musk tweeted earlier this month, adding, “And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this.” 

In a response, Zelensky shared his gratitude for Musk’s support of Ukraine “with words and deeds.” 

“I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities,” Zelensky added.

“Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war.” 

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Musk has given Ukrainian officials access to SpaceX’s satellite-internet system Starlink, which has more than 2,000 satellites designed to bring web access to underserved areas of the world, Bloomberg News reported.

Tags . Russia-Ukraine conflict Elon Musk Kremlin Tesla Motors Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  4. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. Judge strikes down New York...
  7. House set to pass marijuana...
  8. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  9. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  12. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  13. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  14. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  17. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  18. 22 senators call on Census Bureau...
Load more

Video

See all Video