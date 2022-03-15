Kyiv announces 35-hour curfew after missile strikes on residential buildings

A 35-hour curfew will go into effect on Tuesday for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, after Russian missiles struck multiple residential buildings throughout the city, according to CNBC.

The missile strikes killed at least two people as Russian forces further advanced toward Kyiv, pushing the mayor to announce the curfew, reports Reuters.

“Today is a difficult and dangerous moment,” said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to Reuters.

“The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe’s freedom and security, will not be given up by us,” the mayor added.

Artillery struck a high-rise apartment building, causing it to go up in flames, according to witnesses who spoke to the news outlet.

Ukrainian firefighters attempted to put out the fire as rescuers helped residents of the apartment complex escape with ladders, Reuters reports. At least one body bag was seen outside the burning apartment.

“What is happening right now in Kharkiv, in Mariupol and other cities — it was understandable that sooner or later it would happen in Kyiv,” said Kyiv resident Igor Krupa, according to Reuters.

The news of the curfew comes as three European Union leaders from Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic are set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday.