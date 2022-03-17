Kyiv mayor Klitschko on Russian claims it is only striking military targets: ‘Bulls–t’

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Wednesday said that Russia’s claim that it is only hitting military targets is “Bullshit” as violence in the country continues to intensify.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed last month that “no strikes are being made on civilian infrastructure,” according to The Washington Post. However, when a reporter brought up the claim to Klitschko, a former world heavyweight champion boxer, he provided a blunt answer.

“Bullshit, sorry,” Klitschko said in a video shared to Twitter.

“Where is the military target? Is this building a military target?” he asked, pointing at a destroyed multistory building behind him.

His statements come as the situation in Ukraine escalates as civilian attacks continue to be reported. The most recent attack, which Russia denies, was on a theater in Mariupol while hundreds of people were huddled in its bomb shelter. The building was hit despite the word “children” being written on both sides of the building.

President Biden said earlier this month he also believes that Russia is targeting civilian areas in Ukraine, but that it was too early to tell whether the country has committed war crimes.