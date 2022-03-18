Russian airstrike hits targets near Lviv airport

Russia conducted an airstrike near the airport in Lviv, Ukraine, striking an aircraft repair facility, Ukrainian officials reported on Friday.

The city, located in western Ukraine, has been a safe haven for fleeing Ukrainians and foreign diplomats, according to The Washington Post.

This latest strike in addition to other Russian strikes on military facilities in Ukraine has caused the Pentagon to speculate that Russia is moving to broaden its targets, the news outlet noted.

As Russia continues to struggle to gain major territory in Ukraine, its military forces have resorted to using unguided “dumb” bombs and sieges in an effort to wear down the people and cities. Nearly 1,900 civilian casualties have been confirmed by the United Nations, according to the Post.

South Korea announced on Thursday that it planned to relocate its diplomats away from Lviv, saying that the areas around the city were experiencing “heightened military threats,” the Post reported.