Zelensky says Ukrainian political parties linked to Russia to be banned

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that 11 political parties in his nation that are linked to Russia will be banned, The Washington Post reported.

In a speech posted online, Zelensky said that Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council agreed to suspend the activities of the parties.

“Given the full-scale war waged by the Russian Federation and the ties of some political structures with this state, any activity of a number of political parties during the martial law is suspended,” Zelensky said during his address.

Zelensky also said in his address that the country’s Justice Ministry was “instructed to immediately take comprehensive measures to ban the activities of these political parties in the prescribed manner,” according to the Post.

“Any activity of politicians aimed at splitting or collaborating will not succeed,” Zelensky added. “But it will get a tough response.”

The 11 banned parties included the Opposition Platform-For Life, Shariy Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, State, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists Party and Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, according to Axios.

During a Sunday interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Zelensky warned of the possibility of a third world war happening if negotiations fail to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve the lives, so I think that we have to do any format, any chance, so in order to have … the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean … a third world war,” Zelensky told Zakaria.