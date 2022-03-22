trending:

Zelensky speaks with pope, would welcome mediating role

by Cameron Jenkins - 03/22/22 7:34 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday that he had a conversation with Pope Francis and would welcome his role as a mediator in the war with Russia.

“Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

Zelensky also said that he thanked Francis for the “prayers for Ukraine and peace,” according to the tweet.

The pope has been a vocal critic of the conflict in Ukraine, calling Russia’s invasion of the country a “senseless massacre.”

“It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated,” he said earlier this week.

“There is no justification for this,” he added.

Over the weekend, Francis also visited a pediatric hospital in Rome and spoke with young Ukrainian war refugees.

“One was missing an arm; one had a head injury … innocent children,” he said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is approaching its fourth week. The United Nations said on Tuesday that 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since it was launched.

