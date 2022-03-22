Vikings owner says refugees’ needs at Ukraine-Poland border ‘overwhelming’

Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf said refugees’ needs at the Ukraine-Poland border are “overwhelming” amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“The needs are just simply overwhelming,” Wilf told CNBC in an interview published Tuesday. “It was a combination of exhaustion, shock, as well as where to go next for the refugees. This will be with us for a long time, no matter how this wraps up politically or militarily.”

Last week, Wilf traveled to the Ukraine-Poland border with a humanitarian group to help with the relief efforts as refugees flee the country amid Russia’s offensive.

Wilf also serves as chairman of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), an organization that has raised $40 million in aid for Ukraine and for refugees displaced by the war, CNBC reported.

The JFNA will also provide financial assistance to families that are considered to be the most vulnerable and to the elderly, according to CNBC.

“I look at these young children, I say, what is their future going to be like, how are they going to look back at this period of their life because it’s obviously going to be impactful for the rest of their lives,” Wilf added.

Millions of Ukrainians have left the country since Russia began its invasion last month. The United Nations refugee agency shared on Friday that Poland has welcomed more than two million refugees from Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

Wilf, who traveled back to the U.S. to attend a league owners meeting, said he plans to inform NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his fellow owners about his recent trip, adding that his team started discussions about promoting awareness about the horrors of the conflict, CNBC noted.

“I’m sure next week’s meetings, there will be an opportunity to further the conversation,” Wilf said.