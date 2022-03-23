State Department says Brittney Griner in good condition

A State Department spokesperson said that WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently being detained in Russia, is in good condition, Reuters reported.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that a U.S. Embassy official in Moscow was granted access to the Olympic gold medalist.

“Within the past couple hours, an official from our embassy has been granted consular access to Brittney Griner,” Price told the news media outlet. “Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition, and we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.”

Price’s remarks come after a Russian court extended Griner’s detainment to May 19 following her arrest at a Moscow airport last month.

“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the US citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said in a statement.

The first reports of Griner’s initial detainment came after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, when Russia’s Federal Customs Service took Griner into custody after a canine unit discovered vape cartridges with cannabis oil in the star athlete’s luggage.

Griner, 31, is a seven-time all-star selection and plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. She competes in Russia during the WNBA’s winter off-season.

As a response to The Hill’s request for comment on the issue, the WNBA used a previous statement on Griner’s situation, saying it is working with government officials on the matter.

“In close collaboration with U.S. government agencies, elected officials, individuals and organizations with expertise in these matters, and Brittney Griner’s representatives and family, we continue to work diligently to get her safely home to the United States,” the league said. “This continues to be a complex situation that is extremely difficult for Brittney, her family, and all who are hoping for a swift resolution. Our number one priority remains her safe return.”

