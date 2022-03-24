trending:

Europe

Sanctioned Russian billionaire played role in early Ukraine talks, Kremlin says

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/24/22 8:43 AM ET
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File.

The Kremlin on Thursday said that sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich played a role in early peace talks with Ukraine, Reuters reported

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to the media that Abramovich did play a role in early negotiations, adding that current talks are now just between negotiators from the two countries. 

“He did take part at the initial stage,” Peskov said. “Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians.”

This comes as Abramovich was one of the few Russian oligarchs targeted by Western governments in a round of sanctions for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. 

Abramovich also announced last month that he plans to sell his share in the English Premier League club, Chelsea, days after saying he planned to hand over “stewardship” of his soccer club to the trustees of its charitable foundation.

“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners,” Abramovich said in a previous statement. “Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.

Last week, the English Premier League disqualified Abramovich from directing his soccer club after he was hit with sanctions from the British government.

