Queen hoping to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service: report

Queen Elizabeth is hoping to attend her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service next week after she canceled a public appearance earlier this month due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

A Buckingham Palace source told Reuters on Thursday of the 95-year-old monarch’s plans to attend the service, dedicated to giving thanks for her husband’s contribution to public life.

Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99.

The Queen’s office also noted that other members of the royal family will attend the ceremony, although it did not specify who will be in attendance.

The 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth’s health issues have become a major focus in recent months.

Last October, the monarch spent a night at a hospital dealing with an ​​unspecified ailment and was then instructed by her medical team to rest.

The Queen also tested positive for COVID-19 in February, experiencing mild cold-like symptoms. After spending a week in COVID-19 isolation, the monarch met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month.

However, Queen Elizabeth pulled out of the Commonwealth of 54 nations ceremony, which she heads, earlier this month, citing difficulty getting to and from the service, Reuters noted.

Prince Philip’s memorial service is set to be held on March 29.