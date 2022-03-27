Lviv hit with cruise missiles, Russian defense ministry says

Military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv were hit with Russian high-precision cruise missiles, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

A fuel depot being used by Ukrainian forces was struck by long-range missiles and cruise missiles hit a plant in the city, Reuter’s reported, citing the country’s defense ministry. The plant was reportedly used to repair anti-aircraft systems, radar stations and sights for tanks.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation,” spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

The ministry also showed a video of the missile strikes.

The attack was the largest on Lviv since the Russian invasion began more than a month ago.

Lviv is about 40 miles from Poland, a NATO member, and the attack increased attention on Article 5, which states that an attack against one NATO ally is an attack against all. Officials in the city reportedly said that citizens have been wounded from the attack.

The Russian military also said its forces used sea-based missiles to hit an arsenal of S-300 missiles and BUK anti-aircraft missile systems near the capital city of Kyiv, and destroyed a number of drones, according to Reuters.