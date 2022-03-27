trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Europe

Sean Penn calls for Oscars boycott if Zelensky isn’t part of program

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/27/22 3:39 PM ET
Hollywood actor and producer Sean Penn visits positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region in November
Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via The Associated Press

Actor Sean Penn has called for a boycott of the Academy Awards on Sunday if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky isn’t a part of the award show’s program.

During an appearance on CNN Saturday, host Jim Acosta asked Penn about rumors that Zelensky, a former actor and comedian, could make a virtual appearance during the ceremony. 

Penn, a two-time Academy Award winner, responded to Acosta with an ultimatum for the awards show, either have Zelensky appear or face a possible walkout.

“Now, it is my understanding that a decision has been made not to do it. … If the academy has elected not … to pursue the leadership in Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people, and every bit of that decision, will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history,” Penn told Acosta. 

Penn added that he hoped other celebrities in attendance would boycott the ceremony if Zelensky doesn’t appear during the show.

Since beginning its invasion of Ukraine last month, Russia has been increasingly isolated from the West, with sweeping sanctions damaging its economy and multinational corporations shutting down operations in the country.  

However, there has been no signs that the escalating measures are changing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind, even as thousands of Russian troops have reportedly been killed in the offensive. 

Penn, who has often used his platform to speak out on international conflicts, called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a most horrible mistake for all of mankind.” 

Penn met with Zelensky a month prior to the invasion, saying the Ukrainian people “have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle.”

“Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost,” Penn said in a previous statement to The Washington Post.

Tags . Russia-Ukraine conflict Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CNN Jim Acosta Sean Penn Ukraine Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden administration announces...
  2. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  3. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  4. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  5. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  6. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  7. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  8. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  9. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  10. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  11. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  12. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  13. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  14. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  17. Senators trade offers in scramble...
  18. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
Load more

Video

See all Video