Sean Penn calls for Oscars boycott if Zelensky isn’t part of program

Actor Sean Penn has called for a boycott of the Academy Awards on Sunday if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky isn’t a part of the award show’s program.

During an appearance on CNN Saturday, host Jim Acosta asked Penn about rumors that Zelensky, a former actor and comedian, could make a virtual appearance during the ceremony.

Penn, a two-time Academy Award winner, responded to Acosta with an ultimatum for the awards show, either have Zelensky appear or face a possible walkout.

“Now, it is my understanding that a decision has been made not to do it. … If the academy has elected not … to pursue the leadership in Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people, and every bit of that decision, will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history,” Penn told Acosta.

Penn added that he hoped other celebrities in attendance would boycott the ceremony if Zelensky doesn’t appear during the show.

Since beginning its invasion of Ukraine last month, Russia has been increasingly isolated from the West, with sweeping sanctions damaging its economy and multinational corporations shutting down operations in the country.

However, there has been no signs that the escalating measures are changing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind, even as thousands of Russian troops have reportedly been killed in the offensive.

Penn, who has often used his platform to speak out on international conflicts, called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a most horrible mistake for all of mankind.”

Penn met with Zelensky a month prior to the invasion, saying the Ukrainian people “have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle.”

“Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost,” Penn said in a previous statement to The Washington Post.