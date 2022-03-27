Russia-Ukraine war shifts Irish opinion on NATO membership: poll

Most Irish residents in a new poll said they want to boost the country’s military with nearly half wanting to join NATO as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The survey, by the Irish Business Post and Red C, indicates 48 percent of those surveyed said Ireland should join NATO as a way to boost its own security with 39 percent opposed, a record high for such a poll, according to Politico.

Half of Irish voters said they would support a referendum for troops to serve in a European army.

The poll found that 59 percent of those surveyed said they would agree with the country boosting their military spending, as 28 percent oppose the initial decision.

When asked whether the country should drop its policy on neutrality, 57 percent disagreed.

Thirty-nine of those surveyed also said that Ireland should send weaponry to Ukraine, the poll said.

The poll comes as Russia enters its second month of its invasion of Ukraine.