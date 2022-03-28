Germany may make displaying ‘Z’ in support of Ukraine invasion criminal: report

A German official said on Monday that residents who displayed the letter “Z” in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could face criminal charges, Reuters reported.

Russian military officials have used the letter as a marking on their military vehicles during the conflict, while civilians have adopted it as a symbol of support for the Russian invasion.

“The Russian war of aggression on the Ukraine is a criminal act, and whoever publicly approves of this war of aggression can also make himself liable to prosecution,” Germany’s Interior Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to stiff sanctions from Western Europe on Moscow, even as it has stirred fears about Russia being a threat to other countries.

Switzerland joined international sanctions, and Germany has shipped weapons to Ukraine in two major shifts pointing at the unity in Western Europe.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that the country has considered purchasing a missile defense system to defend itself from a possible Russian airstrike.

Scholz told a German media outlet that the country wants to purchase a system similar to Israel’s Iron Dome.

“This is certainly one of the issues we are discussing, and for good reason,” Scholz said.