Ukrainian officials: 12 killed in strike on Mykolaiv government office building

Russian forces on Tuesday struck a Ukrainian administration building in Mykolaiv, killing 12 and injuring 33 others, in what may be the largest attack in the city’s downtown area since the start of the war.

The attack came as Russia said it would de-escalate in the region surrounding Kyiv amid signs of progress in peace talks aimed at ending the war.

Mykolaiv’s Gov. Vitaliy Kim said Russian forces struck the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration building, sharing a picture of a large hole through the center of the building where his office is located, according to multiple news reports.

Mykolaiv is a city near the Black Sea in the southern part of Ukraine, northwest of Crimea, the area seized by Russia in 2014.

“They [the Russians] hit the building of the regional administration, demolished half of the building, hit my office. Most people were miraculously saved,” Kim said.

Ukrainian emergency services on Telegram said that 12 people died and 33 others were injured in the attack, noting that search and rescue missions are still ongoing.

“The central section of the building from the ninth to the first floor was destroyed, without fire ensuing,” it said. “As of 11:30, rescuers pulled one dead from the rubble, 18 of those rescued were hospitalized. Rescuers are working at the scene.”

If the attack is confirmed, it would be the largest since the beginning of the invasion.