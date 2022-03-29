Queen Elizabeth joins family members for memorial service honoring Prince Philip

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (C) speak with Gary Aitkenhead (L) in Salisbury, England on Oct. 15, 2020. (Getty)

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II joined her family members for a memorial service on Tuesday honoring her late husband, Prince Philip.

The queen was joined by her son, Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate, along with their children at the service at Westminster Abbey in London, according to multiple reports.

Prince Andrew, who recently settled a lawsuit over allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl, also attended the event, the BBC noted.

However, Prince Harry, who moved to the U.S. last year, wasn’t able to attend, the network added.

Some 1,800 people reportedly attended the event, including representatives from charities and politicians such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It was Queen Elizabeth’s first public appearance in months after experiencing several health issues.

The 95-year-old monarch spent a night at the hospital last October due to an ​​unspecified ailment, with her medical team ordering her to rest.

She also tested positive for COVID-19 in February, experiencing mild cold-like symptoms. After spending a week in isolation, the monarch conducted a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month.

Philip died last April at the age of 99, two months shy of his centennial birthday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 mourners were allowed to attend his funeral.