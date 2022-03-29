Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat or drink at Russia talks over poison concerns

Ukraine is warning its negotiators not to eat or drink anything during peace talks with Russian counterparts amid growing concerns over the potential for poison.

“I advise anyone going for negotiations with Russia not to eat or drink anything, preferably avoid touching surfaces,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with a state media outlet on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and several Ukrainian negotiators had reportedly shown symptoms of possible poisoning from a previous meeting.

Abramovich along with senior Ukrainian negotiators showed symptoms of red eyes, constant and painful tearing and peeling skin on their faces and hands. Officials have said that Abramovich fully recovered from his symptoms.

Abramovich was one of the few Russian oligarchs targeted by Western powers in a round of sanctions for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied reports of Russia being linked to the poisoning incident, calling the initial reports untrue and part of an “information war.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began last month, has killed thousands on both sides, and nearly 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the conflict, according to United Nations data.