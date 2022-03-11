India says ‘technical malfunction’ led to missile fired into Pakistan

India said that a “technical malfunction” caused it to accidentally fire a missile into Pakistan earlier this week.

Pakistani military spokesman Major-General Babar Iftikhar said during a news conference Thursday evening that a “high-speed flying object” had come from the northern Indian city of Sirsa and struck near Pakistan’s eastern city of Mian Channu, Reuters reported.

“On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,” India’s defense ministry said Friday, according to Reuters.

“It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” the ministry added.

The statement comes after Iftikhar chastised India for endangering lives.

“The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property of ground,” he said during a news conference, according to Reuters.

India’s defense ministry also said the country’s government will be conducting a “high-level Court of Enquiry” into the accidental missile firing after Pakistan’s foreign office earlier on Friday called for an investigation into the incident, according to Reuters.

Iftikhar asked that India share the results of the investigation once it is completed, Reuters noted.

Pakistan warned India “to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence off such violations in future,” per the wire service.