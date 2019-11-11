Turkey deports US national who joined ISIS

Turkey on Monday reportedly deported a U.S. national Islamic State militant as the country begins its repatriation of foreign fighters, according to reports.

The country said a German and Danish national would also be deported Monday, The Associated Press reported citing Turkey’s Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli's announcement to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last week that the country would start sending Islamic State militants back to their home countries on Monday, Reuters reports.

Twenty-three others, all European, are expected to be deported in coming days, according to Reuters.

Turkey in the last month has captured several hundred people affiliated with the Islamic State since seizing territory in northeastern Syria, The New York Times reported.

Turkey invaded the region after President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE announced he would be pulling U.S. troops from the area where they had been fighting alongside allied Kurdish forces, a move that was criticized by Democrats and Republicans.