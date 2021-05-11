SPONSORED:

Yang's tweet in support of Israel draws praise from conservatives

By Olafimihan Oshin - 05/11/21 05:44 PM EDT
 

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew YangAndrew YangNY Times endorses Garcia in crowded mayoral race Adams touts momentum after poll shows him leading Yang in NYC race Yang gets key endorsement from former opponent in NYC mayor race MORE (D) drew praise from several prominent conservatives after voicing support for Israel and condemning attacks from the Hamas militant group.

Yang condemned the attacks in a tweet Monday, saying New York City “will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”

Notable conservative figures including Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzFormer CEO Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia GOP gubernatorial convention The Memo: Outrage rises among liberals over Israel Cheney drama exposes GOP's Trump rifts MORE (R-Texas), former Trump administration adviser Stephen MillerStephen MillerBiden fills immigration court with Trump hires Sunday shows preview: Biden hits the road to promote infrastructure proposals; US begins withdrawal from Afghanistan Trump speechwriter calls Biden address 'tedious' MORE and Donald TrumpDonald TrumpCaitlyn Jenner says election was not 'stolen,' calls Biden 'our president' Overnight Health Care: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for adolescents | Biden administration reverses limits on LGBTQ health protections Overnight Defense: US fires 30 warning shots at Iranian boats | Kabul attack heightens fears of Afghan women's fates | Democratic Party leaders push Biden on rejoining Iran deal MORE Jr. praised Yang's support for Israel, with critics on the right blasting Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarThere will be no new immigration law under Biden, unless he changes course Free Speech Inc.: The Democratic Party finds a new but shaky faith in corporate free speech Schumer works to balance a divided caucus's demands MORE (D-Minn.) and other Democrats who have condemned Israel's strikes.

Yang sparked backlash from others on Twitter who have criticized Israel's retaliatory strikes amid the conflict, with reports of dozens of casualties, including among women and children. The hashtag #YangSupportsGenocide trended on the social media platform. 

 

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been rising over the past week after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque as celebrations were taking place during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

Airstrikes by both sides have left at least 26 Palestinians and two Israelis dead in the past 48 hours. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuBenjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE said late Tuesday that Hamas and the Islamic jihad “will pay a heavy price” for their actions toward Israeli citizens. 

