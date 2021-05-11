Yang's tweet in support of Israel draws praise from conservatives

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangNY Times endorses Garcia in crowded mayoral race Adams touts momentum after poll shows him leading Yang in NYC race Yang gets key endorsement from former opponent in NYC mayor race MORE (D) drew praise from several prominent conservatives after voicing support for Israel and condemning attacks from the Hamas militant group.

Yang condemned the attacks in a tweet Monday, saying New York City “will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”

I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 10, 2021

Notable conservative figures including Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFormer CEO Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia GOP gubernatorial convention The Memo: Outrage rises among liberals over Israel Cheney drama exposes GOP's Trump rifts MORE (R-Texas), former Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller Stephen MillerBiden fills immigration court with Trump hires Sunday shows preview: Biden hits the road to promote infrastructure proposals; US begins withdrawal from Afghanistan Trump speechwriter calls Biden address 'tedious' MORE and Donald Trump Donald TrumpCaitlyn Jenner says election was not 'stolen,' calls Biden 'our president' Overnight Health Care: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for adolescents | Biden administration reverses limits on LGBTQ health protections Overnight Defense: US fires 30 warning shots at Iranian boats | Kabul attack heightens fears of Afghan women's fates | Democratic Party leaders push Biden on rejoining Iran deal MORE Jr. praised Yang's support for Israel, with critics on the right blasting Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarThere will be no new immigration law under Biden, unless he changes course Free Speech Inc.: The Democratic Party finds a new but shaky faith in corporate free speech Schumer works to balance a divided caucus's demands MORE (D-Minn.) and other Democrats who have condemned Israel's strikes.

Bravo to Yang for opposing the rabidly pro-Hamas & anti-Israel attacks from fellow Dems Omar & Tlaib. https://t.co/E12UQ1HY8F — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2021

Do yourselves a favor and look at the quote tweets and replies to this tweet.

Dems are now legit pro terror. https://t.co/RBIGnpmyNA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 11, 2021

Yang sparked backlash from others on Twitter who have criticized Israel's retaliatory strikes amid the conflict, with reports of dozens of casualties, including among women and children. The hashtag #YangSupportsGenocide trended on the social media platform.

Hey @AndrewYang is this the kind of celebration of violence and ethnic cleansing you praise? #YangSupportsGenocide https://t.co/kW3hAAte29 — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) May 11, 2021

congrats on the glowing endorsements andrew pic.twitter.com/fvUhWG80al — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 11, 2021

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been rising over the past week after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque as celebrations were taking place during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

Airstrikes by both sides have left at least 26 Palestinians and two Israelis dead in the past 48 hours. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE said late Tuesday that Hamas and the Islamic jihad “will pay a heavy price” for their actions toward Israeli citizens.