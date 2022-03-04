Sept. 11 victims ask US government to seize Iran oil aboard American-owned tanker

Sept. 11 attack victims have asked the federal government to seize Iranian oil from a tanker in Asia that is American-owned.

The Associated Press reported that the victims made the request in a court filing on Thursday amid federal investigations into the involvement of the tanker, called the Suez Rajan, in the sanctioned trade of Iranian crude oil.

A million barrels of oil could be on the Suez Rajan, according to federal court filings, suggesting they were placed aboard the tanker by the National Iranian Oil Co. and the National Iranian Tanker Corp.

Both of the Iranian oil companies are under sanctions from the U.S. Treasury.

Sept. 11 victims are asking the government to seize the Iranian oil and sell it to fulfill a more than $3 billion judgement against Iran because of the attacks. The money would be given to families affected by the attacks.

The Suez Rajan is owned by Fleetscape, a subsidiary of Los Angeles-based private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management.

“The Suez Rajan is operated and managed by Empire Navigation; Fleetscape is a provider of lease financing to Empire Navigation, and has no role in the operation of Empire’s fleet,” a spokesperson for Fleetscape told The Hill.

“Fleetscape is committed to using best practices in its operations and complying with U.S. sanctions laws. We take any allegation of non-compliance very seriously and are cooperating fully with the U.S. authorities in a thorough investigation into this matter. That investigation is ongoing and Fleetscape and Empire are in regular contact with US authorities.”

Allegations against the Suez Rajan were initially made in February by United Against Nuclear Iran in a letter sent by the group to Oaktree Capital Management raising concerns about the tanker and its uses.

Discussions between the government and victims come amid tense negotiations between the U.S., Iran and other world powers in Vienna over the Iranian nuclear deal.

Updated 2:10 p.m.