US says it’s ‘profoundly disappointed’ after Syria’s Assad visits UAE

The U.S. State Department said it was “profoundly disappointed and troubled” by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We urge states considering engagement with the Assad regime to weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by the regime on the Syrians over the last decade, as well as the regime’s continuing efforts to deny much of the country access to humanitarian aid and security,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, according to Reuters.

Price added that the trip was an “apparent attempt to legitimize” Assad.

Friday’s visit was Assad’s first to an Arab state since the Syrian war began in 2011. Assad, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has traveled outside Syria only a few times during the war, and has made official visits to only Russia and Iran.

He met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, crown prince of the UAE, who “stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security, and that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with it,” according to UAE state news agency WAM. He also met with Dubai’s ruler and the prime minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.