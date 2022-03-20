trending:

Middle East/North Africa

US says it’s ‘profoundly disappointed’ after Syria’s Assad visits UAE

by Sarakshi Rai - 03/20/22 8:22 AM ET
The U.S. State Department said it was “profoundly disappointed and troubled” by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We urge states considering engagement with the Assad regime to weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by the regime on the Syrians over the last decade, as well as the regime’s continuing efforts to deny much of the country access to humanitarian aid and security,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, according to Reuters.

Price added that the trip was an “apparent attempt to legitimize” Assad.

Friday’s visit was Assad’s first to an Arab state since the Syrian war began in 2011. Assad, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has traveled outside Syria only a few times during the war, and has made official visits to only Russia and Iran.  

He met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, crown prince of the UAE, who “stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security, and that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with it,” according to UAE state news agency WAM. He also met with Dubai’s ruler and the prime minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
 
According to The Associated Press, this move by the UAE to welcome Assad sends a “clear signal” that the Arab world is willing to reengage in official relations with country.
 
Syria is urgently looking to reinstate relations with oil-rich countries as its economy is crippled by Western sanctions. Thousands of Syrians currently work in the UAE and send money to their relatives at home, the AP noted.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of a decadelong war that started with an uprising against Assad’s rule and spiraled into the world’s biggest refugee crisis as the Syrian president crushed his opponents with Russian support. 

U.S. officials had previously expressed concern in November when the UAE foreign minister visited Damascus and met Assad.

