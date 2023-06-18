trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Netanyahu says he’s opposed to any interim US-Iran deal on nuclear program

by TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press - 06/18/23 8:30 AM ET
by TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press - 06/18/23 8:30 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he opposes any interim agreement reportedly being negotiated between the U.S. and Iran over its nuclear program.

Netanyahu spoke after reports in Israeli media said understandings are being reached between Washington and Tehran that would seek to hold back Iran’s nuclear program somewhat, in exchange for some sanctions relief. The reports could not be independently confirmed and the U.S. has publicly denied any such deal.

Netanyahu said Israel had informed the U.S. that “the most limited understandings, what are termed ‘mini-agreements’, do not – in our view – serve the goal and we are opposed to them as well.”

Israeli officials believe some understandings have already been reached limiting enrichment and that some funds have already been unfrozen. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing a confidential diplomatic assessment.

The Israeli news site Walla last week reported that under the emerging understandings Iran would limit its uranium enrichment to 60% in exchange for sanctions relief. The site also said the sides were discussing reciprocal prisoner releases.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said last week “there is no deal,” adding that the reports were untrue.

In its report, Walla said Netanyahu had revealed details of the agreement at a recent parliamentary committee meeting. The U.S. and Israel share intelligence and a prime focus of the countries’ interactions is Iran and its nuclear program.

Netanyahu vehemently opposed the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers brokered by the Obama administration that sought to rein in Iran’s nuclear program. He was a major supporter of President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the deal, which left it in shambles.

Iran says its program is meant for civilian purposes. Israel considers a nuclear Iran as a major threat, citing its calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for anti-Israel militant groups across the region.

Israel says it does not rule out military action to prevent Iran from making a nuclear weapon.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  2. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  3. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  4. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  5. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  6. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  7. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  8. George Conway says there is a ‘substantial possibility’ Trump will go to ...
  9. Abbott signs bill to bar diversity, equity and inclusion offices from Texas ...
  10. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  11. Juneteenth at year two marked by commercial, political challenges
  12. The GOP’s ‘pardon me’ primary
  13. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  14. Could Trump defy the odds again?
  15. Trump claims Biden pressed DOJ to create ‘fake indictment’ in latest attack
  16. More Republicans want to take the fight to Mexico’s cartels. Experts say ...
  17. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  18. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen denied bid for early release from probation
Load more

Video

See all Video