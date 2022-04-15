Ukraine attorney general reports almost 200 children dead, more than 350 injured

More than 550 Ukrainian children have been killed or injured since Russia’s invasion in late February, the Ukrainian Office of the Attorney General wrote Friday.

As of Friday, 198 children were reported dead by the attorney general as a result of Russian attacks, along with more than 355 injured.

Most of the injured and slain children were located in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, near the country’s eastern border with Russia.

More 100 children have been killed or wounded in the capital Kyiv region and more than 80 were reported wounded or dead near Kharkiv, which borders Russia further north.

“These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories,” wrote the attorney general in a statement.

The attorney general brought attention to particular child casualties, including the death of a 14-year-old boy who was killed by Russian military shelling in Trostyanets in late March.

Two children aged 9 and 11 were injured due to shelling Thursday in Oleksandrivka, which is located in the Kharkiv region.

Over 1,000 educational institutions have been damaged by “massive bombings and shelling by the Russian armed forces” in Ukraine, the attorney general wrote. Of the 1,018 institutions damaged, 95 have been completely destroyed.