trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Russia

Milley: Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens ‘global international security order’

by Maureen Breslin - 04/26/22 12:52 PM ET
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley attends a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
AP/Pool

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CNN on Tuesday that the “global international security order” put in place following World War II is being threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Milley spoke to CNN following a meeting hosted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin alongside U.S. allies in Germany who gathered to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

“If this is left to stand, if there is no answer to this aggression, if Russia gets away with this cost-free, then so goes the so-called international order, and if that happens, then we’re entering into an era of seriously increased instability,” Milley told the outlet.

“What’s at stake is the global international security order that was put in place in 1945,” Milley added.

“That international order has lasted 78 years, it’s prevented great power war, and underlining that entire concept is the idea that large nations will not conduct military aggression against smaller nations, and that’s exactly what’s happened here, an unprovoked military aggression by Russia against a smaller nation,” the chairman continued.

Milley also warned that “now is the time” to “stop aggression and to restore peace and security to the European continent.”

Tags Gen. Mark Milley Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin Mark Milley NATO NATO russia Russia Russia-Ukraine war russian invasion of ukraine ukraine Ukraine United States Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s comment on Trump ...
  2. An ‘exhilarated’ McConnell said ...
  3. Manchin: Scaled-down bill should ...
  4. If found guilty, the Constitution ...
  5. Raskin responds to ...
  6. Harris tests positive for COVID-19
  7. Kemp holds wide lead in Georgia ...
  8. GOP congressman says McCarthy’s ...
  9. Takeaways from Monday’s ...
  10. Delta to become first US carrier to ...
  11. Supreme Court wrestles with Trump’s ...
  12. Musk buying Twitter alarms Democrats
  13. Supreme Court agrees to review death ...
  14. GOP doubles down on Title 42 vote ...
  15. Illinois governor’s race becomes ...
  16. The long-term consequences of ...
  17. Chris Wallace says he’s unsure of ...
  18. Progressives eye new strategies in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video