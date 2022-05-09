Commerce Department suspending tariffs on Ukrainian steel

The Department of Commerce announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend tariffs on Ukrainian steel.

The 232 tariffs in place on the country’s steel will be suspended for a period of one year, according to the Commerce Department’s announcement.

The department said the suspension would help Ukraine’s war effort against the ongoing Russian invaston.

“Some of Ukraine’s largest steel communities have been among those hardest hit by Putin’s barbarism, and the steel mill in Mariupol has become a lasting symbol of Ukraine’s determination to resist Russia’s aggression. Many of Ukraine’s steel mills have continued to pay, feed, and even shelter their employees over the course of fighting. Despite nearby fighting, some Ukrainian mills have even started producing again,” the statement read.

The department noted that one in 13 Ukrainians are employed by the steel industry.

“We can’t just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people—we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine’s economic well-being,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in the statement.

“Today’s announcement is a signal to the Ukrainian people that we are committed to helping them thrive in the face of Putin’s aggression, and that their work will create a stronger Ukraine, both today and in the future.”

Raimondo also praised the work of President Biden and the Ukrainian leaders with whom she has corresponded.

“Ukraine’s diplomatic leaders have been essential partners and advocates for their people, and we will continue to do all we can to support their work toward peace, freedom, and prosperity,” she said.