Psaki says no plans for Biden to go to Ukraine after first lady’s surprise visit

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden has no plans to visit Ukraine despite first lady Jill Biden’s recent trip to the country.

When asked in a press conference if the first lady’s trip would “change the calculations” for President Biden, Psaki said he would “love” to go to Ukraine but has no current plans to do so.

“Their travel is a little bit different,” said Psaki of the Bidens. “I think you all know from traveling with the president. But there’s not a trip currently planned. But, again, he would love to go to Ukraine. I just don’t have anything planned or anything to preview at this point.”

Jill Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, where she met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in honor of Mother’s Day.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Jill Biden said to Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The meeting was Zelenska’s first public appearance since the initial Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day — even today,” said Zelenska at the meeting, calling Jill Biden’s visit a “courageous act.”