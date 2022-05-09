trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Russia

Psaki says no plans for Biden to go to Ukraine after first lady’s surprise visit

by Chloe Folmar - 05/09/22 6:57 PM ET
Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska
Associated Press/Susan Walsh
First lady Jill Biden, left, greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, outside School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden has no plans to visit Ukraine despite first lady Jill Biden’s recent trip to the country.

When asked in a press conference if the first lady’s trip would “change the calculations” for President Biden, Psaki said he would “love” to go to Ukraine but has no current plans to do so.

“Their travel is a little bit different,” said Psaki of the Bidens. “I think you all know from traveling with the president. But there’s not a trip currently planned. But, again, he would love to go to Ukraine. I just don’t have anything planned or anything to preview at this point.”

Jill Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, where she met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in honor of Mother’s Day.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Jill Biden said to Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The meeting was Zelenska’s first public appearance since the initial Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day — even today,” said Zelenska at the meeting, calling Jill Biden’s visit a “courageous act.”

Tags Jen Psaki Jill Biden Olena Zelenska

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Abortion battle moves to homes of ...
  2. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  3. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  4. Esper recalls ‘outlandish’ Trump ...
  5. Former national security officials ...
  6. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
  7. McConnell criticizes protests outside ...
  8. Senate eyes quick passage of security ...
  9. Pentagon: Russian military continues ...
  10. From court packing to leaking to ...
  11. 18 news outlets ask court to release ...
  12. Senate passes security bill for ...
  13. McConnell says national abortion ban ...
  14. GOP calls for SCOTUS probe set off ...
  15. Police identify Americans who ...
  16. Does America really want real news on ...
  17. Leaks raise concern Ukraine will ...
  18. Border fights loom over immigration ...
Load more

Video

See all Video