Zelensky: Russian troops at ‘dead end’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address released Sunday that Russian troops are at a “dead end” and “victory is beginning” for his nation.

“The 81st day of our defense is coming to an end and another week of round-the-clock work for Ukraine and victory is beginning,” he said at the opening of his remarks.

“We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in Donbas, to somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine,” he warned. “The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead end and their so-called special operation has already gone bankrupt. But the moment will surely come when the Ukrainian people will force the invaders to fully recognize reality.”

The president also addressed missile strikes in Lviv on Sunday as well as shelling in Hulyaipole, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and the Donetsk region, saying that Ukraine is experiencing “brutality” every day.

However, Zelensky claimed that the Russian soldiers “will bring this evil back to Russia” in a retreat from Ukraine.

His remarks came on the same day that the British defense ministry estimated that Russia has lost about a third of the troops it initially sent into Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian officials reported that forces had begun a counteroffensive and pushed back Russian troops in Kharkiv toward the border between the two nations, according to Reuters.

Zelensky during his remarks also discussed Ukrainian relationships with other countries and the war-torn nation’s international influence.

“The key is weapons and financial support for Ukraine,” he said, referencing international help. “Finances not only to maintain stability now, but also to begin rebuilding what Russia has ruined.”

Sanctions on Russia, including an oil embargo, were at the top of Zelensky’s list when it comes to international involvement in the crisis.

“Another task, which becomes even more important the longer the war lasts, is to do everything to maintain the world’s maximum attention to us, to Ukraine,” Zelensky added. “Information about our needs should be in the news of all countries that are important to us constantly and every day.”

Zelensky ended his speech by stressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will fail.

“No matter how ‘creative’ they are in Kherson and Melitopol, no matter how they portray their alleged ‘power’ in the occupied areas of Pryazovia and Donbas, they are there temporarily,” he claimed. “The Ukrainian flag, Ukrainian law, Ukrainian life will still be there anyway.”

Zelensky concluded: “They will bring it back because they will retreat. This is how all the feverish activity of the Russian military we see now will end. And I am grateful to all the Ukrainians who are bringing this time closer.”