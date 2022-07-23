Two Americans dead in Donbas region of Ukraine

Two Americans have died in eastern Ukraine, according to the State Department.

In a statement obtained by The Hill, the department said Saturday that the two died in the Donbas region of the country, where Russian forces have redoubled their efforts intensifying their attacks in an attempt to take land.

“We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance,” the State Department said in an email to The Hill. “Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further,” the department concluded.

The news comes as Russia continues its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have felt the effect of Russia’s onslaught, recording as many as 200 causalities per day. Russian forces have also killed numerous civilians in recent attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky threw down the gauntlet for the international community to help his country bring an end to the conflict by December, with the goal to stanch the bloodshed.

The White House on Friday rolled out $270 million in security assistance for the country. The package includes four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and hundreds of tactical drones.

The news from the State Department comes on the same day news broke that the Russians launched a missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odessa less than 24 hours after Russia and Ukraine came to an agreement to reinstate the export of tons of grain to the global market.

Multiple Americans have now died in Ukraine during the conflict, which has lasted for five months.

Video journalist Brent Renaud was killed in a war zone in March while his companion came away with severe injuries.

A second American man, Jimmy Hill, was shot down by Russian military snipers while in a bread line trying to provide for his ailing wife, according to his sister.

One man, a former Marine, was fighting in Ukraine in April when he was killed by Russian forces.

“He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it, to contain it there so it didn’t come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn’t have to be involved in it,” his mother said.

A second man from New York, died while fighting last month in Dorozhniank.