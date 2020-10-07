Putin comments on Biden's 'sharp anti-Russian rhetoric'

Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinTrump COVID-19 result raises pressure on Pompeo Preventing a foreign 'October surprise' while the president is quarantined Is it Macron — not Trump — who's breaking the NATO alliance? MORE said Wednesday he’s noticed what he referred to as “anti-Russian rhetoric” from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE.

However, the Russian leader said that he is still optimistic the two can work together if the former vice president wins the White House.

“As far as the candidate from the Democratic Party is concerned ... we also see quite sharp anti-Russian rhetoric. Unfortunately, we are used to this,” Putin said in an appearance on Russia state tv, according to a translation of his remarks from Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin added that Biden had made what he said were encouraging remarks regarding New START, a nuclear arms agreement between Washington and Moscow that is set to expire in February.

Talks with the Trump administration have yet to produce a deal for an extension, though the White House has said progress is being made.

“Candidate Biden publicly said he was ready for an extension of New START or to reach a new treaty to limit strategic ... weapons, and this is a very serious element of our cooperation in the future,” Putin said.

Biden has repeatedly railed against Putin on the campaign trail, casting him as a strongman who interfered in the 2016 presidential election and works against U.S. interests in Europe.

"I believe Russia is an opponent. I really do," Biden said at a town hall last month. "And look, Putin's overwhelming objective is to break up NATO, to fundamentally alter the circumstance in Europe so he doesn't have to face an entire NATO contingent."