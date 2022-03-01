World Taekwondo strips Putin of honorary black belt

World Taekwondo stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of his honorary black belt this week following his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The organization blasted Putin’s actions in Ukraine, declaring that the “brutal attacks on innocent lives” were at odds with its motto “Peace is More Precious than Triumph,” according to Reuters.

“In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013,” it reportedly said.

World Taekwondo also said that it would prohibit the display of the Russian flag and its anthem from being played during events. The International Olympic Committee announced a similar ban last month, Reuters reported.

The International Judo Federation on Sunday made a similar decision to remove Putin’s title of honorary president and ambassador “in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine,” the news outlet noted.

Russian military personnel on Tuesday moved in closer on Kyiv in what intelligence officials have said is part of a plan to take the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has continued to assert that his country will not back down, saying in Tuesday remarks that “we are fighting for our rights, for our freedom, for our lives.”