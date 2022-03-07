Ukraine official: Progress made on humanitarian corridors after third round of Russia talks

Some progress has been made on securing humanitarian corridors during the latest round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian officials announced.

Mykhailo Podoliyak, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted Monday that the third round of negotiations between the two countries had ended.

“There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors,” Podoliyak said.

“Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees,” he added.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of breaking a previous cease-fire, aimed at giving Ukrainians a safe path to flee to neighboring countries, with continued shelling in areas supposedly covered by the agreement.

“The Russians … are continuing to bomb us and use artillery,” said deputy mayor of Mariupol Serhiy Orlov on Saturday. “It is crazy.”

Orlov continued: “There is no cease-fire in Mariupol and there is no cease-fire all along the route. Our civilians are ready to escape but they cannot escape under shelling.”

More than 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion almost two weeks ago, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed in a statement on Monday that 406 civilians have been killed and 801 others have been injured since the start of the war.

Nearly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow laid out clear terms on Monday to halt its attacks.

Those demands include requesting that Ukraine stop all military action, change its constitution to reject any intention to enter any bloc such as NATO or the European Union, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognize the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.