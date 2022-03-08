UN denies it asked staff to avoid describing Russia action in Ukraine as war, invasion
Nearly two weeks on, it is painfully clear that those suffering the most after Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine are civilians – killed, wounded, displaced. This war is senseless. We are ready to support all good-faith efforts at negotiation to end the bloodshed.
— Rosemary A. DiCarlo (@DicarloRosemary) March 7, 2022
“This is an important reminder that we, as international civil servants, have a responsibility to be impartial. There is a serious possibility of reputational risk that has been flagged by senior officials recently,” the email said.
Screenshots of the email were shared in full on Twitter by Irish Times journalist Naomi O’Leary. It also told staff to “please note we are waiting for updated guidance on specific terminology following the General Assembly resolution, which uses the word ‘aggression.'”
The U.N.’s reported instruction to staff on terminology comes after the Russian parliament on Friday banned “fake news” from journalists about the ongoing war.
