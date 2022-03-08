Russian official proposes nationalizing factories shut down amid invasion

A Russian official has proposed nationalizing factories in the country shut down by private companies that have come out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“United Russia proposes nationalising production plants of the companies that announce their exit and the closure of production in Russia during the special operation in Ukraine,” said Andrei Turchak, secretary of the ruling party’s general council, Reuters reported.

The statement mentions three specific companies that recently announced they would halt business in Russia: Fazer, Valio and Paulig.

“This is an extreme measure, but we will not tolerate being stabbed in the back, and we will protect our people. This is a real war, not against Russia as a whole, but against our citizens,” Turchak said, according to Reuters.

“We will take tough retaliatory measures, acting in accordance with the laws of war,” Turchak added.

Dozens of private companies, social media platforms and news media outlets have taken action against Russia for invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The war has become increasingly deadly as it approaches the two-week mark. Ukraine has accused Russia committing war crimes amid increased bombing of civilian areas.

Ukrainian officials said last week that they had to halt the evacuation of civilians after safe corridors came under fire.

The U.S. and other foreign governments have levied crippling economic sanctions against wealthy Russians, Russian banks and against Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

Most recently, President Biden announced Tuesday midday that the U.S. would ban Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports.