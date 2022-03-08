McDonald’s closing 850 restaurants in Russia temporarily

McDonald’s announced through a press release Tuesday that it will be suspending operations in Russia by temporarily closing 850 restaurants throughout the country because of its invasion of Ukraine.

CEO Chris Kempczinski originally sent the announcement to McDonald’s employees and franchises, detailing the fast food chain’s decision and how the company is dealing with the crisis in Ukraine.

Kempczinski said in his letter, “McDonald’s has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market.”

The McDonald’s CEO also said that the company will continue to pay its 62,000 Russian employees their full salaries while the establishments remain closed. The company also said that it will continue paying its Ukrainian employees their full salaries as the Russian invasion continues.

McDonald’s statement also said that the Ronald McDonald House Charities will continue operations and support throughout Russia, as well as continue to operate to help Ukrainians, including partnering with Ukrainian hospitals, providing humanitarian aid throughout the nation, as well as operating a mobile leg of its charity at the Polish-Ukrainian border and in Latvia.

McDonald’s said it has donated $5 million to its Employee Assistance Fund, and that it will support relief efforts led by the International Red Cross in and around Ukraine.

The company also made an official statement condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace,” Kempczinski wrote. “Our number one priority from the start of this crisis has been – and will remain – our people.”