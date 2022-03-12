Russian energy officials claim control of Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant

Russian officials traveled to Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant and claimed control of the facility, CNN reported, citing information from the country’s state-operated nuclear energy company.

Eleven officials from Russian atomic energy company Rosatom arrived Friday at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station claiming that the plant now belonged to their company.

Previously, the plant was occupied by the Russian army for over a week.

The group of Russians included two high-level engineers from large Russian nuclear power plants in Balakovo and Rostov.

“According to a representative of this group, they were sent to assess nuclear and radiation safety after the shelling and seizure of the station, as well as to provide assistance with repairs,” read a statement from Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom, according to CNN.

“Another reason for their appearance was voiced as the refusal of the pro-Ukrainian leadership and ZNPP personnel to cooperate with the invaders,” it continued.

Energoatom claims that Ukrainians have been forced to work at the Zaporizhzhya power plant at gunpoint while Russian forces have occupied the station.

The six power units located at Zaporizhzhya are in operating condition, but Ukrainian station management is forced to follow Russian orders on all technical issues, according to the company.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported Saturday that two out of four of Zaporizhzhya’s high-voltage power lines have been damaged. However, the power that the plant requires to continue safe operations can be provided by one line.