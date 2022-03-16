Russia says military future discussed for Ukraine

Vladimir Medinsky, one of Russia’s chief negotiators with Ukraine, on Wednesday said that both sides are discussing the possibility of Ukraine having a smaller, nonaligned military in the future, according to The Associated Press.

“A whole range of issues tied with the size of Ukraine’s army is being discussed,” Medinsky said, according to the AP, which cited Russian news agencies.

Medinsky said that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would continue Wednesday and that both sides are discussing the potential compromise in which Ukraine would have a smaller military, according to the AP.

The outlet said that Ukrainian officials had not commented on the discussions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that talks between the countries are reaching a “business-like spirit” that is focused on “a neutral status,” which “is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” according to the AP.

Lavrov did not elaborate on what exactly was meant by “business-like spirit” but said that the discussion “gives hope that we can agree on this issue,” the AP reports.

“There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed,” Lavrov added while speaking on the Russian television channel RBK TV, according to the AP.